BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama congressional delegation members released statements after former first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday afternoon at 96 years old.

The Carter Center wrote in a release Rosalynn Carter died at her Plains, Georgia, home. She entered hospice care about two days before her death.

Below are messages from some of Alabama’s congressional delegation regarding Rosalynn Carter’s death:

Sen. Katie Britt:

Rosalynn Carter lived an incredible life that was wholeheartedly devoted to serving others. She leaves behind a legacy of grace, grit, and goodwill. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Carter and their loved ones.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville:

First Lady Rosalynn Carter dedicated her life to service – particularly as a mental health advocate. Much of her work shapes how we address today’s mental health crisis. My prayers go out to President Carter and the Carter family.

Rep. Terri Sewell (District 7):

First Lady Rosalynn Carter is a shining example of what it means to lead with dignity and grace. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy of public service advocacy that inspires all. My prayers are with President Carter and their family and loved ones during this time.

Rep. Jerry Carl (District 1):

Tina and I are thinking of and praying for President Jimmy Carter, plus the many family and friends of First Lady Rosalynn Carter. May she rest in peace.