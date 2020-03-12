Alabama leaders updated on status of coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris gave Alabama lawmakers an update on coronavirus prevention efforts across the state.

“We had approached them about letting them know because the situation is changing so rapidly,” Harris said. “You know, two months ago, no one really even heard this disease and now, you hear about it all the time.”

Harris said it’s only a matter of time before COVID-19 hits Alabama, so he came to the funding source for state government.

“We’re very connected country and people travel frequently,” he said. “Viruses are real efficient at getting around so so we know that it’ll happen soon.”

Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health say they will begin ramping up testing. They are currently capable of doing up to a little more than 100 test right now.

“But right now we need to increase our capacity to test people and make sure that people have a way to get tested,” Harris said.

A representative with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama spoke to lawmakers about what they are doing to help costumers.

“You will have the ability to a greater ability to contact your primary care physician through telemedicine solution,” said Ted Hosp.

ADPH says if you have any coronavirus questions or concerns to visit their website.

