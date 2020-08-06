Alabama League of Municipalities call for changes to monuments law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — During the Alabama League of Municipalities’ Annual Convention last week, members passed a resolution calling for a change in the state’s Memorial Preservation Act.

They are asking for local authorities to relocate monuments covered by the act to other areas.

The push comes amid social unrest throughout the country.

“We’ve seen over the years, the uprising of wanting to move, monuments that may be offensive to other citizens,” Greg Cochran said.

In 2017, the Alabama Legislature passed a bill that would protect all historical monuments. Right now, cities face a fine of $25,000 if it is removed or altered.

“That is difficult for cities to choose whether to remove a monument, rename a building, or pay the fine,” Cochran said.

Democratic State Rep. Juandalynn Givan has pre-filled a bill that would allow cites to have more control, by having the monuments moved to a designated area like a park.

“We are now seeing these municipalities saying we don’t want these monuments, because of the unrest that they are bringing,” Givan said.

The bill comes as monuments are being damaged across.

The Confederate monument outside the Madison County Courthouse was vandalized sometime overnight.

The monument was covered in what appeared to be red paint Wednesday morning.

“Why not find a place for these artifacts? Why not find a place for these markers? Why not find a place for these monuments that they can be protected?” Givan said.

