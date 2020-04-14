Alabama League of Municipalities creates task force to help cities financially during COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, many of you may be wondering when will things return to normal.

Several state task forces have been created to look at the economic impact of COVID-19 and how to open the state back up.

The Alabama League of Municipalities has created a 10 member stimulus task force to determine the immediate economic impact of COVID-19 on Alabama’s cities and towns.

The state of Alabama is expected to receive approximately $1.9 billion in direct funding for the state and local governments from the federal government. Of that distribution, 55% will be allocated to the state. The remaining 45% will also be allocated to the state for Governor Kay Ivey and her administration to determine the best use as it pertains to the needs of Alabama’s local governments.

“That could be used for PPE technology and other costs related to this fight,” said Greg Cochran.

The Alabama League of Municipalities says cities are on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 and they’re also being hit the hardest.

“They’re the ones that provide our first responders, our law enforcement, they’re in the community with their hospitals and health care providers,” said Cochran

Members of the task force are considering all streams of revenue where their communities are experiencing the greatest loss – particularly sales and use, motor fuel, lodgings and rental taxes.

Serving on the 10-member task force are: Mayor Ronnie Marks, Athens and ALM President; Mayor Leigh Dollar, Guntersville and ALM Vice-President; Councilmember Adam Bourne, Chickasaw and Chair of ALM’s Committee on State and Federal Legislation; Mayor Gary Fuller, Opelika; Mayor Tony Haygood, Tuskegee; Mayor Walt Maddox, Tuscaloosa; Mayor Mark Saliba, Dothan; Mayor Robert Craft, Gulf Shores; Councilmember Bridgett Jordan-Smith, Vincent; Mayor Hollie Cost, Montevallo.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth has also formed a tasked for force to look at opening the state back up.

“We got to start thinking ahead what is our economy going to look like. how can we reopen these businesses and protect the people of Alabama and that what we are working on,” said Lt. Gov. Ainsworth

The Alabama League of Municipalities says they are asking Congress to consider a fourth aid package to help cities.

