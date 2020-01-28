Alabama legislators explore education lottery for 2020 session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Legislative session is set to begin on Feb. 4, and some lawmakers are proposing a lottery. Republican Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), says he’s introducing a bill that will fund education for the state, and split it between two groups in need.

The bill, if passed, will use half of the money generated to fund Alabama’s Pre-K system, while the other half will go towards funding need-based college scholarships. Clouse says it’s time the lottery money stays in Alabama.

“We know that down in the southeast corner of the state, for years people have been going to Georgia and Florida,” Clouse said.

While education bills are popular, some supporters still don’t know if it will pass in the legislature.

“It’s popular, but I don’t know if it’s going to pass. We’ve gone through this before a few years ago,” said Michelle Jemison, who supports the lottery.

The proposed lottery is popular among both Republicans and Democrats in Alabama, according to political analyst Steve Flowers.

“It’s fool-hearted to give your money to Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia, and Mississippi, when our people are playing the lottery,” Flowers said.

Flowers believes that as usual, there will be strong opposition to the bill in the legislature.

“The opposing forces are the Indian gambling casinos, because they don’t want any competition,” Flowers said.

Clouse estimates that the lottery, if passed, could bring in close to $160 million annually.