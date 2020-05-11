Alabama legislature approves funds to review maternal deaths

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. A new study released Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, suggests when a pregnant woman breathes in air pollution, it can travel beyond her lungs to the placenta that guards her fetus. During pregnancy, particle pollution is linked to premature births and low birth weight, but scientists don’t understand why. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama state legislature has approved nearly half a million dollars to investigate deaths from childbirth and pregnancy complications in the state.

AL.com reports the money was approved in the state’s budget that awaits Gov. Kay Ivey’s signature.

It will fund a committee that is reviewing autopsies and medical records of women who died from childbirth complications.

Alabama’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee also will make recommendations for improving maternal health.

According to the Alabama Health department, the number of pregnancy-related deaths in the state has increased by more than six times between 2014 and 2017.