MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama lawmakers have finalized a new congressional map Friday with one majority Black district despite Democrats’ objections it won’t satisfy the court.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed it shortly after passing both chambers.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled the state’s current map likely violates the Voting Rights Act and dilutes the voting power of Black Alabamians. The court stated lawmakers should redraw the lines to provide Black voters the opportunity to elect their candidate of choice in two districts.

Debate all week over various maps centered on the different interpretations of “opportunity district.” Republicans said a second district with 40% Black voters does provide opportunity to elect their candidate of choice. Democrats said 40% is an opportunity to lose.

On the fifth and final day of the session, Democrats made their last plea for two majority Black districts. They said that’s what the court asked for and what will give Black voters opportunity.

“We leave here with this: zero plus zero, which ultimately equals no results for which the court directed us to come here,” Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D-Birmingham) said.

After working out the differences between the House and Senate plans, Republican lawmakers approved a new map. In the Livingston Congressional 3 plan, District 7 has 51% Black voting age population and District 2 has 40%. Republicans said the plan is more compact than previous drafts and keeps communities of interest together.

“I think what we’ve come up with today is as close as we could get, and now it’s up to the judges to decide if we’ve done enough,” House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) said.

The map does not affect incumbent congressmembers. It also takes out some of the county splits in a previous draft, like in Etowah County, that at least one Republican expressed concern over.

“I think getting it to where the district can elect a Democrat and increasing the minority where they have opportunity,” Ledbetter said. “It talked about opportunity district is what it talked about, and I think it certainly does that.”

Democrats continue to say 40% population is not enough to satisfy the court.

“It is the definition of noncompliant,” Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa). “Like if you Google ‘noncompliant,’ that map would pop up.”

Federal judges in August will decide whether this map can stand. If not, they will appoint a third party to redraw the lines.

That hearing will be Aug. 14.