 

 

Alabama loosens licensing rules for doctors as virus rages

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Regulators are loosening rules to make it easier for out-of-state doctors to work in Alabama as the first doses of coronavirus vaccine arrive.

Officials say two medical boards decided to let qualified physicians from other states and Canada seek temporary emergency licenses to work in the state.

The Alabama Hospital Association has reported staffing shortages caused by both an inadequate number of beds in some places and a lack of staff to treat patients, partly because medical workers are among the ill.

The move was announced Monday as the state said the initial allotment of 41,000 doses of vaccine have started arriving in the state.

