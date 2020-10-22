Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth contracts COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Lt. Governor Wil Ainsworth announced he tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.

Ainsworth released the following statement Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking every effort to maintain and follow CDC safety protocols.

In a tweet, Ainsworth said, “After being notified this afternoon that a member of my Sunday school church group had acquired the coronavirus, I was tested out of an abundance of caution and received notice that the results proved positive.”

His statement reads:

“After being notified this afternoon that a member of my Sunday school church group had acquired the coronavirus, I was tested out of an abundance of caution and received notice that the results proved positive. Because I follow social distancing rules and wear a mask both in church and in my daily interactions, the positive result shows that even those of us who are the most cautious can be at risk. State Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has been informed about the results, and my office is taking the necessary steps. Though no symptoms have yet appeared, I will quarantine for the appropriate period and seek follow-up tests to ensure the virus has run its course before resuming public activities. I appreciate the words of support that have already begun to be extended and am thankful for the prayers that are being offered for my recovery.”

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth

The Lt. Governor’s positive case also comes after Alabama state health officials say there has been an uptick in positive coronavirus cases and deaths. There are still residents who don’t consistently follow the state’s prescribed standard precautions — socially distancing and wearing a face mask, above all, according to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Health.

