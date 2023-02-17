SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A mail carrier who hit a tree in a Spanish Fort neighborhood faces a DUI charge.

Spanish Fort Police said when they arrived at the Spanish Fort Estates neighborhood at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, they found Mary Priest, 39, had struck a tree in the median on Ranger Road. Police said they saw Priest was injured in the wreck, but they also said her behavior wasn’t quite right.

Police said inside the mail truck they found a cooler full of empty miniature vodka bottles. Police said Priest admitted she was impaired while delivering mail.

Police said they gave her a field breathalyzer test and Priest blew a .14, above the legal limit.

A person who lives in the neighborhood said he was sitting on his porch, waiting for a package to arrive, when he heard what he called a ‘loud boom.’ The man said Spanish Fort Police and Fire rushed to the scene only a few minutes later.

Police said Priest was arrested for DUI but was not booked into jail as she needed overnight medical treatment. Priest does have a court date to face the DUI charge.