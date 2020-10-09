Alabama man accused of breaking into home while naked

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

MALVERN, Ala. (WDHN) —A Rehobeth man found naked inside a Malvern home has bonded out of the Geneva County Jail.

Last week, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said James Dowling was found naked by an eight-year-old girl inside her family home’s laundry room.

He’s charged with breaking into a home and theft of property for taking a robe.

Residents of the home kept him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Investigators aren’t sure why Dowling took off his clothes before entering the house.

He does have a history of criminal arrests but nothing violent or sexually related.

Dowling is now back on the streets after posting a $1,600 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 68°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 87° 68°

Friday

80° / 71°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 80° 71°

Saturday

82° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 72°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 83° 70°

Monday

85° / 68°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 85° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 64°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 86° 64°

Wednesday

79° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

77°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

79°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

79°

2 PM
Showers
50%
79°

78°

3 PM
Rain
60%
78°

76°

4 PM
Rain
70%
76°

76°

5 PM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

6 PM
Showers
60%
76°

75°

7 PM
Rain
70%
75°

74°

8 PM
Rain
70%
74°

73°

9 PM
Light Rain
60%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories