Alabama man accused of intentionally crashing his boat into another

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Orange Beach man was arrested in Pensacola after being accused of intentionally crashing his boat into another.

Kenneth Gordon, 52, is charged with reckless operation of a vessel, failure to report an accident, aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

The boat crash occurred Aug. 14 between a seafoam green 2020 Nautic Star and a black 2018 Key West, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Both boats were registered to Alabama residents, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The people on board the boat that was hit, said they were passing by, when the wake from their boat caused Gordon’s boat to rock. The people on Gordon’s boat became agitated.

Gordon’s boat then caught up a short time later and collided with the boat, causing two passengers on Gordon’s boat to be ejected into the water. A witness said Gordon picked up the two people who were ejected from his boat and left the area. She said she believed the operator of the first boat, Gordon, was intoxicated. Gordon’s boat then left the scene.

The boat crash was reported to dispatch near Robertson Island.

Witnesses also reported seeing Gordon yelling and they say Gordon intentionally crashed his boat into the other one.

Gordon had four broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Other passengers on Gordon’s boat reported back pain and bruising.

Passengers on the other boat reported back pain and knee injuries.

It will cost about $6,000 to repair the boat’s damage.

Gordon was booked Monday into the Escambia County Jail and released Tuesday on a $5,500 bond.