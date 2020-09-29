Alabama man arrested after more than 600 photos, videos of child pornography found

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of possessing more than 600 photos and videos of child pornography at his home.

Roger Neil Hill, 51, was arrested Thursday and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to ECSO, an investigator received a cyber tip regarding Hill. A search warrant was obtained and executed on Hill’s residence. There, authorities were able to find the more than 600 photos and videos on just one of Hill’s devices.

Hill is not being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

