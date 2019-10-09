Alabama man arrested after school bus stolen

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT-NEXSTAR) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama arrested a man Sept. 30 after he stole a school bus from Shelby County Schools during a police chase.

According to SCSO, deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle in the early morning. Daniel Charles Smith was a passenger in the vehicle at the time and then fled on foot once the vehicle stopped.

Smith then went to Shelby Elementary and stole a school bus. He was identified through video surveillance by deputies who were familiar with him.

A BOLO alert was issued and after receiving a tip, authorities were able to arrest him.

Smith is charged with first-degree theft of property. He is currently in the Shelby County Jail on a $30,000 bond from this incident and two others.

