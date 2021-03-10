 

Alabama man arrested by FBI in connection with Jan 6. Capitol siege

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Federal officials arrested a man in Arab in connection to the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents filed in federal court in the District of Columbia show authorities arrested Joshua James.

He’s charged with two counts related to entering the capitol on January 6th.

The affidavit says James was in D.C. wearing military-style attire and gear with an emblem related to the Oath Keepers Militia. James was reportedly seen in photographs and videos with other Oath Keepers who had also stormed the capitol.

