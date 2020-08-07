Alabama man arrested for allegedly messaging 14-year-old girl about possible job in ‘adult pornography’

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hokes Bluff man after he allegedly messaged an underage girl about potentially having a job in pornography.

David Wayne Morris, 48, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

Morris is accused of messaging a 14-year-old girl and asking her if she wanted a job in “adult pornography,” according to ECSO.

Morris is being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Upon his release, he is not to have contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18. He will also not be allowed to have internet connection, a smartphone or other electronic devices.

LATEST POSTS