DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his daughter after her skeletal remains were found near Ozark in February.



In March of 2021, the Dothan Police Department took a report for missing person, Tomekia Tiffany Williams, 38, of Jacksonville, Florida. Tomekia was from Jacksonville but was last known to be in Dothan, Alabama.

In February 2022, skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in the John Town community near Ozark, Alabama. Dothan police believed those remains could possibly be Tomekia Williams. The remains were then sent off for forensic testing and have now been confirmed to be Tomekia’s, according to Dothan police.



The Ozark Police Department spoke to the last person Tomekia was known to be with, her father, Orlando Williams of Dothan.

Information led investigators from both the Dothan Police Department and the Ozark Police Department to begin a joint investigation.

As a result, the Dothan Police Department charged Orlando Williams with one count of murder for the death of Tomekia Williams.

Since Orlando Williams allegedly disposed of Tomekia Williams’ body in Ozark, the Ozark Police Department will have additional charges against Orlando.

Williams is currently in the Houston County Jail with a bond set at $1.5 million.

