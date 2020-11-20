 

Alabama man arrested in 1987 killing of Illinois woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) – An Alabama man has been arrested in the 1987 killing of a 19-year-old northern Illinois woman following his indictment by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges.

Sixty-four-year-old Jesse Smith Jr. was arrested Thursday in Albany, Georgia, a day after he was indicted by a Winnebago County grand jury.

Tammy Tracey’s remains were found nearly a year after the Rockford woman vanished in May 1987. She had been fatally shot.

Smith was being held at the Dougherty County Jail in Albany, Georgia, on a $5 million bond, awaiting extradition to Winnebago County.

It was not immediately clear if the Tuscumbia, Alabama, man has an attorney.

