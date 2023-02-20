LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — An Andalusia man is in custody after police say he stomped his mother after a disagreement over a set of keys.

When officers arrived at the 100 block of Michael Lane in Level Plains on Friday afternoon they found a woman who had injuries to her eye and some bruises.

Officials say the argument started over a set of car keys and that Anthony Crosby, 59 of Andalusia, choked her, threw her down to the ground, and stomped on her face, which officials say forced her eye to split open.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance to a local hospital to treat her injuries and she was later released and taken home to recover by police.

“This is not going to be accepted in Level Plains,” Chief of Level Plains Police, John Summers said. “That’s why we took him to jail.”

Crosby was arrested by Level Plains Police and is charged with aggravated assault family-strong arm. He is currently being held in the Dale County Jail.

Crosby does not have a set bond.