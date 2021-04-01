 

Alabama man convicted of felony voyeurism for upskirt photos

Alabama

by: Associated Press

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (AP) — A man accused of taking obscene photos of women at Alabama grocery stores has been convicted of felony voyeurism.

News outlets report that James Phillip Huggins Jr. entered his guilty plea in Jefferson County court Thursday and received a 10-year suspended sentence with two years of probation.

Mountain Brook police said they arrested the 34-year-old shortly after a woman reported that she saw a man taking photos up her skirt at a supermarket.

Police identified Huggins as the suspect and discovered similar images of multiple other women on electronic devices seized during a search.

Huggins’ attorney said his client has “accepted responsibility for his actions” and is undergoing therapy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

