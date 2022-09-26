BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man told police he found his dogs playing with a human skull outside his home earlier this month.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man was leaving for work the morning of September 23 when he found his dogs playing with a skull in the yard.

He said the dogs are known to roam a large, wooded area in the 300 block of Buffalo Street between the Wylam and McDonald Chapel communities. It is unknown where the dogs initially discovered the skull and no other remains have been located at this time.

The coroner’s office said the skull was heavily weathered and likely is from a death that occurred several years prior to being found.

This story will be updated when any additional information is made available.