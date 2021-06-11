Alabama man held in stabbing death of grandmother

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was charged with murder in the death of his grandmother, who was found dead from multiple stab wounds early Friday, police said.

Aaron Michael Brown, 19, of Decatur was arrested in the killing of grandmother Deborah Patterson, 66, Decatur police said in a statement.

A sworn statement by an investigator said an unidentified person was talking on the phone late Thursday with the victim, who said Brown had hit her. The caller could hear Brown talking loudly in the background, the officer said, and couldn’t reach the victim by phone again after they hung up.

Police later found Brown walking near a home where the body was found. He had blood on his arms and shorts and lacerations on a thumb and his forehead. Later, while talking to police, Brown said spontaneously ‘’that he ‘killed her,’” the police statement said.

Brown was held in the Morgan County jail with bail sent at $250,000. Court records did not show whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.