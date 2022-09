ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A 24-year-old Elba man is behind bars at the Coffee County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of elderly abuse and neglect.

Court records indicate James Deboer was arrested by Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday.

He allegedly forced his way into his grandfather’s bedroom with a handgun.

It resulted in a struggle between the two men, at one point the gun went off partially removing part of the old man’s finger.

Deboer is being held on a $60,000 bond.