Alabama: Man now charged with capital murder in Helena double slaying

HELENA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a man sought for questioning in the killings of a woman and her father last week is now accused of capital murder in their deaths.

Investigators in Shelby County said they’ve obtained arrests warrants charging 41-year-old John Peyton Scott III of Helena in the deaths of 40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited and her father, 75-year-old Chester E. Tarwater Jr.

Police haven’t located Scott, and they say he could be armed and should be considered dangerous. Whited and Tarwater were found dead in a home in the Birmingham suburb of Helena on Wednesday.

Police haven’t said how they were killed.

