OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Chad Brogdon’s trial started on Monday. It is a trial that was supposed to take place in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t. So, Monday was his first day where he met the jury for the first time.

It is believed that Brogdon killed his mother at his home, cutting up her body into pieces, and then driving out to the Choctawhatchee River and lighting the car, his mom, and a small animal on fire.

Before the jury even entered the courtroom, Brogdon’s attorneys filed three motions over the weekend and the judge had to decide on those motions.

Brogden is facing separate charges, accused of attacking a Dale County corrections officer and an inmate with a homemade sharp object. His attorney asked for that to be kept from this trial and prosecutors agreed.

They also said a doctor could be brought in to perform a mental evaluation if need be.

Brogden also asked for a change of venue because of media coverage, claiming it could influence a jury, however, Judge William Filmore said jurors have been instructed not to research the case. This includes media coverage.

In a third motion, Brogden’s lawyers requested a picture of a dog that had been burned in the car not be shown during the trial, claiming it was irrelevant, but the judge ruled that the prosecution can use it.

Dale/Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams opened the case by saying this was a “circumstantial case and the evidence is there.”

The defense, In its opening statement, said that since day one, Brogden has claimed innocence and this case is not “as cut and dry as it seems.”

Prosecutors say that Brogdon was headed home to visit his child with the child’s mother on Mother’s Day weekend in 2019.

That was the last time anybody was able to get in touch with Brogdon’s mother, Penny Newton.

Then, on May 14, Hartford police got a call of a burned car over the Choctawhatchee River and opened the trunk to find cut-up body parts.

On the same day, Brogdon appeared out of the woods at an old couple’s house where Brogdon said he had been assaulted and was without his truck.

Prosecutors say that his truck has been locked up in an impound lot since 2017.

Police later searched Brogdon’s house and in the freezer that was located in the garage, they found blood residue oozing from the freezer. It was later found to be Penny Newton’s blood.

District Attorney Adams told the jury that they hope to “make these pieces of the puzzle whole.”

When the defense approached the stand, they wanted to make three things clear:

That the defense was shocked by this case and questioned whether it was put together right.

They also said that Chad Brogdon, since day one has claimed innocence, so the defense tells the jury to make sure that the right person is accused.

