ALABAMA (WRBL) – An Alabama man has plead guilty to sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl from Wisconsin. This week, Jeremy Lynn Alexander, 36, pleaded guilty in Birmingham, before U.S. District Judge Karon O. Bowdre to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of production of child pornography.

According to a news release from the FBI, the victim, who has been reported missing from Wisconsin, was rescued from a Birmingham-area hotel in July 2021 by a sex trafficking task force with investigators from the FBI’s Birmingham office and the Homewood Police Special Investigations Unit.

An rescue operation was launched following a “priority lead” the task force received on the missing girl.

The task force was able located the victim through an advertisement on a website known for commercial sex advertisements. A task force officer responded to the number posted in the advertisement, the minor victim replied, and provided the address to meet. Members of the task force responded to a local hotel and located the juvenile victim in the hotel room along with Alexander.