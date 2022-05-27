MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alabama man has been convicted in a child pornography case. According to a news release from the offices of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Robert Christopher Davis, 50, was sentenced May 26, 2022, on 10 counts of Possession of Obscene Matter, after pleading guilty on November 15, 2021.

“Sex crimes against children are tragic because of the devastation they wreak upon the victims’ innocence and trust,” said Attorney General Marshall. “It is vital that we take these violations seriously and punish those who commit these vile crimes.”

According to the news release, Davis, of Prattville, “was sentenced to10 years, which was split for him to serve two years in the Department of Corrections, followed by three years of unsupervised probation.”

He must immediately register as a sex offender and abide by all requirements of Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.