Alabama man sentenced in fatal Fourth of July boat crash

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in a Fourth of July boat crash that left two people dead, including a 17-year-old high school student.

On Wednesday, a judge in Elmore County handed 41-year-old Damion Bruno two concurrent sentences for reckless murder.

Marine Police Capt. Gary Buchanan said in July that Bruno was operating a boat on Lake Jordan when he crashed into the vessel carrying 26-year-old Kevin Clay Jackson and teenager Travis Lee House.

Test results showed Bruno was over the state’s legal limit for intoxication at the time, but that charge was dropped.