 

Alabama man sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking case in which 25 kilograms of cocaine were allegedly brought into the state in a tractor-trailer.

Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart says 36-year-old Dothan man Muta Bolden has been ordered to serve nearly 11 years in prison on the federal drug trafficking charges.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Dothan police say they began investigating in February 2019 after receiving a tip that a shipment of cocaine was being brought into Houston County.

Three other codefendants from Texas were previously sentenced in the case.

