DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to 109 years after being found guilty of murder in Houston County.

In March of 2021, Edwardo Cuz Hor, 18, stabbed and killed Mario Cuz Caal in Houston County, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the stabbing happened in Coggins Country Estates.

Cuz Hor was convicted in June of 2022.

Houston/Henry County District Attorney Pat Jones confirmed to WDHN on Wednesday that Cuz Hor had received the over century-long sentence.

Stay with WDHN News for more details on this case.