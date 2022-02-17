Alabama: Man sentenced to life in teen girlfriend’s stabbing death

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama man who pleaded guilty to killing his teen girlfriend was sentenced to life imprisonment.

More News from WRBL

A Morgan County judge sentenced 21-year-old Bernandino Miguel Matias in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Tania Rico during a hearing Wednesday.

Rico’s mother, Manuela Rico, says she’s “very thankful” for the judge’s decision and prosecutors, who sought the life term.

The victim would have been a high school senior this year. Matias was 19 when he killed Rico in October 2019 and pleaded guilty to murder in December.