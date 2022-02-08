Alabama: Man who stole Somerville police car found in dryer

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler James Freeman was found in an unusual hiding place. (Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has found a man who escaped an attempted traffic stop nearly two months ago.

More News from WRBL

Tyler James Freeman, 23, was found in a home on Nethery Road in Hartselle last Thursday…and the Sheriff’s Office said he was hiding in a dryer.

Somerville Police initially attempted to stop Freeman in December, but he ran away and the Sheriff’s Office said he stole a Somerville Police car. The car was later found on Perkins Wood Road, but Freeman wasn’t inside.

Freeman was charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, third-degree escape, fourth-degree theft, first-degree theft, and reckless endangerment. In addition, three additional charges are pending from Hartselle Police.

Freeman was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $9,578 bond, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss