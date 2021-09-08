Alabama man, woman sentenced in sexual torture video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama man and woman have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after pleading guilty to charges linked to a video of sexual torture that was shared on social media.

A Marshall County judge sentenced 55-year-old Van Christopher Havis of Guntersville to life imprisonment on Wednesday.

A day earlier, co-defendant Holly Debord of Albertville was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

The two pleaded guilty to charges of sexual torture, sodomy and bestiality after being accused of making a video involving an animal and a victim who was described by authorities as mentally disabled.

People who saw the video notified authorities.