GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva Mayor David Hayes says he’s a strong proponent of the First Amendment’s Right to free speech, but he’s asking folks to tone down their criticisms of the city on social media.

Recently, Mayor Hayes says a resident posted negative comments concerning the recent installation of several electric vehicle charging stations downtown.

Hayes says, “folks looking to move, or start a business in the City of Two Rivers look at these sites, and it could cause them to go elsewhere.”

The mayor stresses for residents to come to city hall first if they have a problem, and municipal employees will do all they can to rectify the issue. Hayes that’s more effective than airing dirty laundry on social media.