Alabama mayor charged with harassment in road rage incident

TALLASSEE, Ala. – An Alabama city’s mayor has been charged with harassment in a road rage incident.

Prosecutors told the Montgomery Advertiser on Sunday that Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock and the other driver, 20-year-old Keazanni Spencer, were charged with misdemeanors following a July 5 encounter.

The mayor’s wife told a judge Friday that Spencer’s blue sedan was driving erratically, passed her, then later pulled in front of her and an occupant got out and cursed at her.

Spencer said she then encountered Hammock driving his wife in a pickup truck about 20 minutes later. She said he cursed at her and threatened to have her jailed.

The Hammocks’ attorney disputed the allegations.