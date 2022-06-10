HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For the second consecutive year young people from all over the Tennessee Valley can enjoy an exciting HIV prevention experience at Big Spring Park, thanks to Thrive Alabama’s second annual Stomp Out HIV community festival.

On Saturday, June 25th from 12 p.m. to 5 pm the Alabama Med Clinic will bring together more than 40 groups and organizations including music, entertainment, food trucks, and more.

Highlighting this year’s event will be the ThriveMobile, a 33-foot RV that will provide rapid HIV testing, each person tested will receive a free gift.

Alongside the ThriveMobile will be “The End Zone,” an entertainment experience highlighting local professional athletes and sports teams, interactive sports, fun activities, photo studios, giveaways, and prizes.

Stomp Out HIV is held every year to acknowledge and promote National HIV Testing Day, June 27. The HIV rate in Huntsville is 1 in every 300 people.

Stomp Out HIV is being hosted with the support of the City of Huntsville Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the National Pan-Hellenic Council of North Alabama.