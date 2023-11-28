MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Businesses competing for a medical cannabis business license are making their pitches to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) throughout this week.

It’s the Commission’s third attempt at awarding licenses after facing numerous lawsuits, and it’s also a new approach after previous failed attempts.

This time, the AMCC is not using the scores from the University of South Alabama in their consideration; That was part of a legal settlement worked out between the AMCC lawyers and those suing the commission. Instead, the AMCC will be relying on applicants’ presentations.

“The powder that our team creates takes, it takes the benefits to the next level,” those with LyonsWeb Processing, LLC said in their presentation.

In 15 minutes or less, hopeful companies made their cases for why they should get a license. Tuesday’s presentations were for secure transporter and processor licenses.

“We are uniquely situated to do exactly what you need us to do,” those with Tyler Van Lines, LLC told the Commission.

In addition to experience and expertise, some emphasized a willingness to cooperate with Commissioners.

“We would like to remind the commission that we chose not join the litigation against this commission,” Processor applicant Champ Lyons III with LyonsWeb Processing, LLC told the Commission.

Chairman Rex Vaughn said the in-person presentations give commissioners something they can’t get from a paper application.

“It enables us to put a face to a name that we weren’t able to do in the past. It really brings clarity I think to some applicants,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said the goal is to have all licenses awarded by the end of the year, and product available by spring.

It can’t come fast enough for some Alabamians who are in pain, like Josh Phillips.

“I think it’s been very slow. For the last three years, waiting on somebody else. They’re not suffering like I am,” Phillips said.

Phillips and a group of a few others came to the State House to watch the process unfold and share how medical cannabis would help them. Phillips has spinal stenosis.

“Very severe. I’m in pain constantly. I don’t ever get a break from pain. Another reason I’m here, it helps me mentally get through my day,” Phillips said.

That wait for patients might be over soon. The first set of licenses will be awarded Friday, with integrated facility licenses set to be awarded December 12.

Those integrated facility license presentations will be lengthier and will take all next week.