Alabama unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% from November to December, ADOL says

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the United States, the number of Alabama residents filing for unemployment benefits has declined.

From November to December 2020, the Alabama Department of Labor says more individuals found work despite the pandemic.

The numbers show proof how the unemployment rate rose following the beginning of the pandemic, as hundreds of Americans were laid-off from jobs.

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that the rate dropped from 4.4% to 3.9% from November to December.

“This is the lowest unemployment rate Alabama has seen since the pandemic began, and I’m glad to see us close out 2020 on a good note,” said Washington. “While we are pleased to see our rate continue to drop, we know there is still a lot more work to be done. More than 26,000 Alabamians are unemployed now than at the same time last year. We are still down more than 34,000 jobs from last year. Our work in 2021 will be focused on continuing this recovery.”

According to ADOL, 581 more individuals were unemployed in December 2020 than the previous year in the Auburn-Opelika area.

As a whole the state of Alabama as a whole saw a 12,840 individual seasonally adjusted decline in unemployment from November 100,374 to December 87,534.