HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police have identified the man found off Research Park Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

33-year-old Michael Ezell, Jr., was found dead near the 4600 block of Research Park Boulevard near Huntsville Tractor and Equipment just after 8 a.m.

Ezell Jr. was reported missing by an aunt on February 22. He had been living with his aunt close to the area where he was located.

HPD told News 19 that they do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy will be conducted to try to determine the cause of death.