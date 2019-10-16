Alabama mother charged in sons’ deaths

1  of  2
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama woman is being charged with murder in the killings of her two young sons.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry told a news conference Tuesday that 32-year-old Sara Franco Tapia will be arrested and jailed as soon as she’s released from a hospital where she’s being treated.

Gentry says his office will ask that the woman be held without bond in the deaths of her sons, 9-year-old Taylor Garcia and 3-year-old Alvaro Garcia.

The sheriff says deputies were called to a residence Saturday and found both children dead.

He says a police dog led officers to a field where the woman was found with what he described as multiple self-inflicted wounds. A knife was nearby.

Authorities haven’t said how the children were killed.

