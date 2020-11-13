Alabama named 8th most overweight state in US; an improvement!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A recent report has found that Alabama is currently the 8th most overweight state in the country, improving from their ranking in 2019.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub, the state improved from its No. 5 ranking last year. Alabama did, however, rank second in percentage of adults with hypertension, third in percentage of adults with Type-2 diabetes and fourth in percentage of physically inactive adults.

The only states that ranked higher were West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina and Louisiana. Oklahoma and Missouri finished out the top 10. Utah was named the least overweight state in the US.

For more information and to see the full report, click here.

