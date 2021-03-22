 

 

Alabama National Guard to provide vaccination events in Russell and Barbour Counties

Alabama
ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama National Guard will be providing primary COVID-19 vaccination clinics in 24 counties for the next three weeks, with second doses to follow. Russell County and Barbour County are included in the clinics.

In Alabama, people currently eligible for vaccination are in Allocation Phases 1a, 1b, 1c and people age 55 and older. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

The free clinics are provided in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and local county emergency management agency staff.

Gov. Kay Ivey activated the Alabama National Guard to set-up the mobile sites to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved and rural communities, according to officials.

Russell County

  • Chattahoochee Valley Community College: 2602 College Drive, Phenix City, AL 36869
  • First Dose: Friday, April 2, 2021
  • Second Dose: Friday, April 23, 2021
  • 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central
  • No appointments are needed or made

Barbour County

  • Baker Hill School: 24 School House Road, Eufaula, AL 36027
  • First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021
  • Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021
  • 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central
  • No appointments are needed or made

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

