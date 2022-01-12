Alabama officer asks to end public access to murder case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama police officer charged with capital murder in the shooting of his pregnant girlfriend has asked a judge to bar the public from seeing any written documents of hearings about the case.

Attorneys for Huntsville Officer David Michael McCoy also asked a court to bar lawyers involved in the case from talking about it outside court.

A Madison County judge didn’t immediately rule on McCoy’s requests and instead scheduled a hearing for Jan. 18.

McCoy is charged in the off-duty slaying of Courtney Spraggins of Trion, Georgia, whose family identified her as being pregnant with the child of McCoy, her boyfriend.

