UPDATE: BLUE ALERT canceled for man wanted in officer’s shooting; suspect in custody

UPDATE: ALEA says Johnson is now in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: ALEA has issued a BLUE ALERT for a man wanted in connection to the shooting of a Kimberly Police Officer who was shot during a pursuit along interstate 65. The officer is in critical condition at UAB.

Agents are asking for your help locating 37-year-old Preston Johnson. He could be driving a black 2003 BMW 325I.

“Tonight, an officer of the Kimberly Police Department was shot during a pursuit on Interstate 65. The officer was critically injured from the gunfire, and rushed to UAB Hospital. Please pray for the officer and the officer’s family. #ThinBlueLine,” shared Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the person described here, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the State Bureau of Investigation at (256) 435- 3521.