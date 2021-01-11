 

Alabama, Ohio governors make ‘friendly wager’ over national championship game

Alabama

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Governor Kay Ivey doesn’t plan on parting with her Conecuh sausage anytime soon (Twitter | @GovernorKayIvey)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the spirit of friendly competition, Alabama’s governor and Ohio’s governor are raising the stakes ahead of Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game in Miami.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is bringing a Conecuh sausage prize pack to the table.

“As much as I would love to share these yummy #MadeinAL products, I hope [Alabama Football] gets the W. Let’s go, BAMA! #RollTide,” Ivey posted on Twitter.

If Ivey’s wish comes true, she’ll be chowing down on some of Schmidt’s famous “Bahama Mamas” and “Buckeye Cream Puffs”—courtesy of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who says he and his wife “love getting them at the [Ohio State Fair].”

The College Football Playoff National Championship game will kick off at 7 p.m. in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

