Alabama OKs Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama is expanding Pfizer vaccination eligibility to include everyone age 12 and up, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday for emergency use in adolescents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its final approval Wednesday.

“We have seen good success so far with these safe and effective vaccines, and I encourage parents and children to consult with your pediatrician if you have any questions,” Ivey said in a statement. “The vaccine is our ticket back to normal, and I continue to feel optimistic and hopeful in the positive direction we are moving in as a state.”

The new eligibility opens 4 million people up to getting vaccines, Ivey’s office said.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are still limited to people ages 18 and older.

According to state health officials, more than 2.7 million doses had been administered in Alabama as of May 12.