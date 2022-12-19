MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A reported shooting left one injured at a gas station in New Market on Sunday night, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The MCSO says sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding a possible gunshot victim at the Chevron station at Winchester Road and Coleman Road in New Market Sunday night.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they made contact with a victim who had injuries. The victim was then transported to Huntsville Hospital for further evaluation.

Authorities say it’s unclear what the victim’s injuries were at the time he was taken to the hospital.

The MCSO is still investigating the incident.

News 19 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when new information is available.