Alabama opposing Amtrak restart linking New Orleans, Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state will oppose an Amtrak plan to resume passenger train service between New Orleans and Mobile without a study of its potential impact.

Amtrak has asked federal regulators to force CSX and Norfolk Southern Railway to let passenger trains run on its track linking the two Gulf Coast cities.

But Ivey wrote the Surface Transportation Board saying Amtrak should be required to complete a study on the potential impact on freight traffic.

The northern Gulf Coast has been without passenger service since Hurricane Katrina badly damaged tracks and equipment in 2005.