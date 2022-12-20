OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man began his 20-year prison sentence on Monday after a judge denied his request for an alternate sentence.

Alexander McLeod entered a plea of guilty to manslaughter in August.

In the agreement, McLeod will serve 20 years in state prison for manslaughter.

He was originally charged with reckless murder, but it was reduced to manslaughter.

McLeod’s attorney turned in a letter from McLeod, along with proof of baptism and employment to the judge.

The judge however decided against the possibility for alternate sentencing.

Mcleod was in an accident that claimed the life of a toddler and severely injured the mother of the child, at the intersection of Mixon school road and Saxon lane in July of 2021.

McLeod will serve his time at the Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio.