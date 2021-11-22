Alabama pastor arrested by FBI, wanted for Indiana sexual misconduct case from 2001, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A man wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and on the run for over 20 years was arrested on Friday in Birmingham.

The announcement was made through a press release on Monday, saying that Larry Albert Flake, a fugitive from justice for a crime in Indiana, was found in Birmingham, Alabama by agents in the area.

According to the press release, Flake, now 75 years old, was arrested in the 5200 block of Huguley Road in Birmingham. He was living under the assumed name of “Larry White,” and was pastoring a church in the area.

Locals knew him as Reverend White.

Flake was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor on August 30, 2001, from an incident reported to the Richmond Police Department in the fall of 1999. He failed to appear for the trial and has been on the run since then.

The Investigative Services Division of the Richmond Police Department worked with the FBI Indianapolis Field Office to bring Flake safely to justice.